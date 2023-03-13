Ind. House Bill involving police one step closer to law

A House Bill is one step closer to becoming law in Indiana. The Senate heard house bill 11-86 for the second time on Monday.
This bill aims to help officers on the scene of investigations.
If signed into law, a person could be charged with a misdemeanor if they are within 25 feet of an officer after being told to stop.
Supporters of the bill say it will let officers de-escalate situations by pushing back potential threats.
But, opponents say this proposal makes it harder to hold the police accountable because they cannot be observed.
The bill still needs another reading and house approval before being sent to Governor Eric Holcomb.