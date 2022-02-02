 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of
freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in
excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the
rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading
to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel
issues.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling
1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders provide an update on statewide winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb urged Hoosiers to use caution Wednesday as the state braced for a winter storm that could bring a foot or more of snow and significant ice to parts of the state.

Holcomb update

The Republican governor said a multiagency response was being mounted to respond to the storm and its aftermath, which he said will likely last three to four days.

Holcomb implored Hoosiers to avoid travel if possible and to “use common sense” if they do venture out onto the roads. He urged residents not to “over do it” when it comes to shoveling, and to check on neighbors, especially if power outages occur.

“We have the resources to weather this storm. What we really need is cooperation. Stay safe,” Holcomb said during a Wednesday news conference.

Indiana Department of Transportation commissioner Joe McGuinness noted that road crews will not be able to pretreat roads as much as they would like due to rain that’s expected to fall just before the snow and ice arrives.

Officials said 54 Indiana National Guard teams will be out to rescue stranded motorists, but Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter called on Hoosiers “to stay off the roads.”

Up to one foot of snow was forecast to fall by late Thursday or early Friday over much of the northern half of Indiana, with several inches of snow predicted for central Indiana and moderate to heavy ice accumulations forecast over southern Indiana.

Indiana Road Conditions
Illinois Road Conditions
LINK | SCHOOL CLOSINGS AND WINTER WEATHER RESOURCES
LINK | Groundhog Day Winter Storm 2022 - Here's the latest from Storm Team 10
LINK | Submit your weather photos here

Recommended for you