Ind. Governor Eric Holcomb and other state leaders provide an update on statewide winter storm

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rain will transition to snow with a brief period of freezing rain or sleet expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central Indiana. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...As temperatures drop below freezing, the rain from Tuesday night into early Wednesday will melt leading to a frozen slush below the snow which may further cause travel issues. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3 &&