Ind. DNR works to clean up abandoned mines

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants to help clean up abandoned mines in the state.
It's asking Hoosiers who have old mines on their properties to reach out.
The DNR would work with the landowner to re-claim the areas.
That process includes clearing dangerous structures or cleaning up contaminated groundwater.
The construction projects are paid for by the federal government.
To qualify for the program, the mines must have been abandoned before 1977.
If you're interested in signing up, call 1-800-772-MINE.