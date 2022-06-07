Increase in animal feed is affecting members of 4-H

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County fair is just a month away, and many 4-H members have been preparing for months.

Participants will be showing their livestock at the fair and then auctioning them off. For many 4-H families, this year has been particularly difficult because of the rise in inflation.

Livestock feed such as corn, wheat, and soy has substantially increased. Because of this, some members opted out of raising livestock this year.

The Vigo County 4-H youth development educator, Sara Haag, says the fair could see fewer participants this year.

"Even our families who go out showing every weekend, the cost of fuel, diesel to get their trailer, their livestock to different shows around the state that's all being put into perspective and that balancing act of what's best for that family" shares Haag.

Katilynn Koch has been a member of Vigo County 4-H for seven years now.

She is excited to be showing her pigs at the Vigo County fair in July.

She tells me it takes a lot of hard work to raise animals and prepare them for the fair.

Feeding the animals is where the real challenge comes in for many 4-H members.

Koch says she has seen animal feed increase by 20% this year. The price increase has left some people to opt out of raising an animal this year.

"The inflation and prices of feed due to the inflation and prices and everything else going up so much. It's made it harder for families who don't dedicate their lives and everything else going up so much who don't dedicate their lives and even those who do to the animals."

The high gas prices may also turn some families away from traveling to the fair this year.

"With the change of different prices maybe it's time to bring in some other by-products, distillers, grains, there are other types of grains that you could bring in that may be more economical."

Koch says if you can't afford to raise an animal right now, 4-H has plenty of affordable activities. Some include contests testing your animal knowledge and creating posters showcasing an animal.

"If you don't have the money to try an animal you can always work in the exhibit hall that may not cost as much and it's not as time consuming. You don't have to work with it everyday."

