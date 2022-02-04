Inches of snow, hundreds of thousands of pounds of salt and over a million gallons of brine - here's a breakdown of INDOT's winter weather work

Several inches of snow fell across the State of Indiana during the storm.
Many roads were closed due to extreme snowdrifts. Indiana's Department of Transportation worked for several hours on Thursday to clear the snow.
INDOT says nearly 1,000 plow trucks were on Hoosier roads. There have been 215,000 pounds of salt and 1.5 million gallons of brine laid down on the roads.
Fowler unit attacking snow drifts on US 231 Near Montmorenci. #YellowTrucks #INDOTWinterOps pic.twitter.com/lCCjZhhFwE— INDOT West Central (@INDOT_WCentral) February 3, 2022
As for staffing? The state says 1,500 employees worked 12-hour shifts - totaling 18,000 hours of work.