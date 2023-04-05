"In Illinois, we're resilient" First responders reflect on exhausting 5-day stretch since tornado hit Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The rain and stormy weather slowed down tornado cleanup efforts.
That means for the first time since the storm hit, people had a little relief from the work.
The rain and storms that have been happening all day have led to cleanup operations being stopped until tomorrow.
That's why in Crawford County, things are rather quiet.
Less than a week since a deadly tornado swept through the area, first responders say they feel very lucky.
Although they've worked several 16-hour days, sheriff William Rutan says most of his deputies are doing okay.
"Most of us are counting our lucky stars. Our prayers were answered by our families not being directly involved. Most of our homes were saved in this," Rutan said.
Things aren't in as much of a rush as they were when the tornado first hit.
Crawford County emergency management coordinator Brad Midgett says all of the first responders have had each other's backs.
"The last couple days it's kind of slowed down enough. We've been able to kind of start getting some rest. We've all been kind of working with each other and kind of looking out for each other," Midgett said.
Midgett and Rutan both say the community has helped emergency workers as much as they have helped the community.
"They've been very supportive. They've been very cooperative. They've responded whenever we've asked for assistance and they're helping their neighbors out," Midgett said.
Rutan says the community hasn't seen a storm like this since 1992.
He says he's confident Crawford County has better days ahead.
"Anybody in Illinois, we're resilient and in the United States, we're able to pick up the pieces and help each other through and move on. We were able to rebuild back then and we're going to be able to rebuild this time," Rutan said.
As some of these storms have rolled through again today, the county says some of the power lines that were put up again, fell down yet again.
A lot of those are back up and running for a second time.