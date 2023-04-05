 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late
this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts
local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have
stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers
should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"In Illinois, we're resilient" First responders reflect on exhausting 5-day stretch since tornado hit Crawford County

  • Updated
  • 0
Damaged Truck

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The rain and stormy weather slowed down tornado cleanup efforts.

That means for the first time since the storm hit, people had a little relief from the work.

The rain and storms that have been happening all day have led to cleanup operations being stopped until tomorrow.

That's why in Crawford County, things are rather quiet.

Less than a week since a deadly tornado swept through the area, first responders say they feel very lucky.

Although they've worked several 16-hour days, sheriff William Rutan says most of his deputies are doing okay.

"Most of us are counting our lucky stars. Our prayers were answered by our families not being directly involved. Most of our homes were saved in this," Rutan said.

Things aren't in as much of a rush as they were when the tornado first hit.

Crawford County emergency management coordinator Brad Midgett says all of the first responders have had each other's backs.

"The last couple days it's kind of slowed down enough. We've been able to kind of start getting some rest. We've all been kind of working with each other and kind of looking out for each other," Midgett said.

Midgett and Rutan both say the community has helped emergency workers as much as they have helped the community.

"They've been very supportive. They've been very cooperative. They've responded whenever we've asked for assistance and they're helping their neighbors out," Midgett said.

Rutan says the community hasn't seen a storm like this since 1992.

He says he's confident Crawford County has better days ahead.

"Anybody in Illinois, we're resilient and in the United States, we're able to pick up the pieces and help each other through and move on. We were able to rebuild back then and we're going to be able to rebuild this time," Rutan said.

As some of these storms have rolled through again today, the county says some of the power lines that were put up again, fell down yet again.

A lot of those are back up and running for a second time.

