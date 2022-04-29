Improvements coming to Interstate 70 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction season is well underway throughout the Wabash Valley. Now Interstate 70 in Vigo County is looking for some more improvements.
This year, the state of Indiana is investing more than three billion dollars in hundreds of road improvement projects.
In Vigo County, one of these big projects will begin next week. Crews will be working on Interstate 70 from the stateline to Mile Marker 7 just south of Terre Haute. Construction will include resurfacing work and bridge deck overlays.
With a major construction project like this one, Indiana State Police troopers are continuing to remind locals of extra driving precautions.
"Maintain your speed, make sure you're looking out for the workers, and make sure you're not driving while distracted," Sgt. Matt Ames with the Indiana State Police said,
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the possibility of getting in a serious crash rises when entering and leaving work zones. That's why Indiana State Police troopers are emphasizing the importance of safety behind the wheel.
"Unfortunately we do see a lot of personal injury accidents and sometimes fatal accidents in construction zones," Ames said. "A lot of the time it is due to a rear-end accident. Traffic will be stopped all of a sudden and someone fails to pay attention to what is going on around them and runs into the rear-end of someone. With a vehicle being at a complete stop and another vehicle crashing into that going 55 or 60 miles per hour, unfortunately there will be damage. Sometimes us as troopers we have to work fatality or serious personal injury accidents. Those are just incidents where if someone just slowed down and paid attention to what was going on, then we don't have to make those notifications to the families about something horrendous happening."
But not only is it important to keep you and your loved ones safe but also those who are working hard to help improve the roads .
"Act like it's your family member that is in there working in the construction zone," Ames said. "You want it to be safe for that family member, so just imagine that worker as your family member and making it as safe as possible for them."
Construction on the I-70 project will begin Tuesday, May 2, 2022. Work will happen on Mondays through Fridays between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The goal is to have all construction completed by June 30, 2023.