Improvements being made to Highway 41 in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Several improvements continue to be made to one southern Indiana highway.
You have more than likely seen several seen orange barrels on Highway 41 when you drive through Vincennes.
A "half reduced conflict intersection", or RCI, is being installed at Elkhorn Road and Highway 41.
"If you're coming from the industrial park and you want to go southbound on US 41, you'll turn right on northbound 41 then take the median U-Turn to come back."
There have been multiple crashes, some deadly, at the intersection.
Crews hope the Reduced Conflict Intersection will lower the number of crashes.
Brian says new lights and signage will also be installed.
"We wanna make sure that if we're upgrading an intersection, we're making it as safe as possible."
Work on the Reduced Conflict Intersection is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Just a few miles north on Highway 41, INDOT is working on another project.
"We are doing a basically a complete paving project on what folks call the tri-level"
Starting on August 28, INDOT will begin working on ramps along Highway. 41 and Highway 50.
"We looked at the traffic flow through there and found we couldn't safely complete that side of the project without closing the whole thing."
Brian says two ramps will close each night over two weeks.
The closures will last from 9:30 at night until 6:30 in the morning.
Planned closures are as follows:
- August 28: 6th Street southbound off-ramp from Highway 50 westbound and Highway 50 eastbound on-ramp from 6th Street.
- August 29: Highway 50 eastbound on-ramp from 6th Street northbound and Highway 41 northbound off-ramp from Highway 50 westbound.
- August 30: 6th Street on-ramp from Highway 50 eastbound and Highway 50 westbound on-ramp from 6th Street.
- August 31 and September 5: Highway 50 eastbound to Washington over tri-level and Highway 50 westbound to Highway 41 under tri-level.
- September 6 and 7: Highway 50 eastbound exit from Highway 41 Northbound.
The paving project is expected to be complete by October.