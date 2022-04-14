Important investments coming to Terre Haute -- Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met on Thursday night to discuss a variety of topics.
One of the biggest takeaways from Thursday's meeting included a big $40 million dollar investment coming soon to the local community.
This is all part of an out-of-state company's goal of bringing both investment and dozens of job opportunities to the area.
Bolder Industries is a company based out of Colorado. They take old tires and turn them into black carbon alternatives. This helps prevent tires from ending up in landfills and in turn making viable resources.
Now, they are bringing production operations to Terre Haute. This would bring upwards of 60 new jobs to the community.
On Thursday, they asked the council for a $40 million dollar, 10-year personal and real property tax abatement. That request was approved by the council toward the end of the meeting.
The president of the Terre Haute City Council says this is a huge benefit for the future of the city.
"With everything we have going on in our community, I think people are starting to realize and see Terre Haute and that's what I'm excited for," Cheryl Loudermilk, the president of the Terre Haute City Council said.
Bolder industries will be taking up operations at Pyrolex, a former company that went bankrupt. The goal is to get work underway this summer.
Also at Thursday's meeting, several community members spoke up in opposition to a special ordinance. This all has to do with a vacant public alley near North 4th Street.
Representatives with The Landing want to expand operations and build a new Pro Shop for the golf course. But in order to do this, the council needed to approve to vacate that area.
Some residents who live in that area say they do not want to see this in their backyards
"I got a lot of grandkids who play out there," a concerned resident said. "I don't know, but it seems like there should be another way to do this."
Meanwhile, others say vacating the alley is necessary for the future expansion. In the end, the council did approve the special ordinance.
Finally, the council also approved several appropriations. That included the purchase of new vehicles for the Terre Haute Police Department.
Council members unanimously approved moving the funds for tens of thousands of dollars worth of sales from older and outdated vehicles. It will now go toward the purchase of new vehicles.
Lieutenant Stephen Lockard with THPD says within the next few months 16 new vehicles will be purchased. The goal is to stay ahead of the game when vehicles break down or need replacing.