Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Hazleton and Petersburg.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.

White River at Edwardsport and Elliston.

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana yesterday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The Wabash River near
Lafayette should crest Friday afternoon. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING TO MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Saturday morning to Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Saturday morning to a crest of 15.3 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Important investments coming to Terre Haute -- Highlights from Thursday's City Council Meeting

  • 0
City Council

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute City Council met on Thursday night to discuss a variety of topics.

One of the biggest takeaways from Thursday's meeting included a big $40 million dollar investment coming soon to the local community.

This is all part of an out-of-state company's goal of bringing both investment and dozens of job opportunities to the area.

Bolder Industries is a company based out of Colorado. They take old tires and turn them into black carbon alternatives. This helps prevent tires from ending up in landfills and in turn making viable resources.

Now, they are bringing production operations to Terre Haute. This would bring upwards of 60 new jobs to the community.  

On Thursday, they asked the council for a $40 million dollar, 10-year personal and real property tax abatement. That request was approved by the council toward the end of the meeting.

The president of the Terre Haute City Council says this is a huge benefit for the future of the city.

"With everything we have going on in our community, I think people are starting to realize and see Terre Haute and that's what I'm excited for," Cheryl Loudermilk, the president of the Terre Haute City Council said.

Bolder industries will be taking up operations at Pyrolex, a former company that went bankrupt. The goal is to get work underway this summer.

Also at Thursday's meeting, several community members spoke up in opposition to a special ordinance. This all has to do with a vacant public alley near North 4th Street.

Representatives with The Landing want to expand operations and build a new Pro Shop for the golf course. But in order to do this, the council needed to approve to vacate that area.

Some residents who live in that area say they do not want to see this in their backyards

"I got a lot of grandkids who play out there," a concerned resident said. "I don't know, but it seems like there should be another way to do this."

Meanwhile, others say vacating the alley is necessary for the future expansion. In the end, the council did approve the special ordinance.

Finally, the council also approved several appropriations. That included the purchase of new vehicles for the Terre Haute Police Department.

Council members unanimously approved moving the funds for tens of thousands of dollars worth of sales from older and outdated vehicles. It will now go toward the purchase of new vehicles.

Lieutenant Stephen Lockard with THPD says within the next few months 16 new vehicles will be purchased. The goal is to stay ahead of the game when vehicles break down or need replacing.

