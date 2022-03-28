Importance of swim lessons for children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, children ages 1 though 4 have the highest drowning rates. This is why it is crucial for you to sign your child up for swim lessons.
Swim lessons will teach your children valuable skills that can be life saving. The Vigo County School Corporation Aquatic Center is offering free swim lessons for children.
Jackie Wallace has a 7 year old daughter who attends lessons at the center each week. She says it puts her mind at ease knowing her child is learning important skills.
"When they're out even by a lake or any kind of water, a pond, if she fell in she would be able to at least keep herself up before a parent go there" Wallace shares.
Lessons are available twice a week for children ages 3 and up. The director of fundraising at the Aquatic Center, Emily Crapo, says kids enjoys the lessons.
"The kids love it and summer is just around the corner so if they can get in and enjoy swimming with their family and not be afraid of the water that is our goal" shares Crapo.
There are three different levels for kids to complete. Kids move up a level when instructors feel they are ready. Sign ups for free lessons open on April 15th.
Wallace says her daughter has learned life saving skills and has grown in confidence during her time in lessons.
"She can actually save herself. She knows how to doggy paddle so if she were to fall in she would be great."
If your child is an experienced swimmer they can tryout for a swim team. Tryouts will be held on April 6th and 7th.
Click here to find all the classes being offered at the Aquatic Center.