Importance of pool safety in the extreme heat

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - We are slowly starting to see some relief from the heat in the Wabash Valley. But this is just the start of one very hot summer.
Now many local pools can't keep up with the increasing flow of people.
"When there are so many people in the pool it is a little stressful," Tylea McGee," a lifeguard at the Marshall Community Pool said. "It is important that all of us lifeguards work together and we pay attention because it is a really big responsibility."
As temperatures continue to go up, so does the number of people coming to the pool.
On Wednesday, the Marshall Community Pool saw upwards of 550 people, nearing its full capacity. And there could be a day this week where it goes over that. With all of these people, local lifeguards have to be extra attentive.
"We do make saves daily," McGee said. "Not just me but all of my fellow lifeguards. There was a save yesterday. Some people go off the diving board and they forget cant they can't touch [the ground] and they can't swim, so you have to jump in and save them."
And especially in record-breaking heat, safety always has to be the top priority.
Again, remember to not push yourself physically, take frequent breaks, and stay hydrated too.