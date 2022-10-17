 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Impact of nationwide teacher shortage on Wabash Valley schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Wabash Valley school districts have been impacted by the nationwide teacher shortage. The Indiana Association of School Principals points to teachers pay as the main driver for the shortage. 

For now, many teachers who have moved on from teaching have returned to help fill these open positions throughout school districts in the Wabash Valley. 

Many part-time and substitute teachers are also filling in to help with the shortage. 

News 10 visited Sullivan's north east school corporation to discuss how the shortage has impacted the school district. 

"Teaching is not a respected profession as much  as it used to be," North Central high school principal Nancy Liston said. "It used to be a big deal to be a teacher but it is not as respected as it used to be." 

If you are interested in become a part or full-time teacher, visit your local school districts website to apply online. 

