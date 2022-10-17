Impact of nationwide teacher shortage on Wabash Valley schools

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many Wabash Valley school districts have been impacted by the nationwide teacher shortage. The Indiana Association of School Principals points to teachers pay as the main driver for the shortage.
For now, many teachers who have moved on from teaching have returned to help fill these open positions throughout school districts in the Wabash Valley.
"We've lost teachers" South Vermillion Schools face teacher shortage, trying to hire before school year starts
Many part-time and substitute teachers are also filling in to help with the shortage.
News 10 visited Sullivan's north east school corporation to discuss how the shortage has impacted the school district.
"Teaching is not a respected profession as much as it used to be," North Central high school principal Nancy Liston said. "It used to be a big deal to be a teacher but it is not as respected as it used to be."
