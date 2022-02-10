"I'm up about 40 percent.." Local businesses fight inflation ahead of Valentine's Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- With the continuous rise of inflation, local businesses are making changes before a busy Valentine's Day weekend.
At Maggie and Moe's Flower Shop, owner Molly Barrett said her shop is ready to spread the love this Valentine's Day. The shop ordered over 7,000 roses several months ago.
While the shop seems to be meeting demands, Barrett said she had to make adjustments due to rising costs on needed tools.
"We've actually seen the most increase in price [in] containers," she said. "Whether it's vases, baskets for planters, those are sometimes more expensive than when we put it in a ceramic pot."
Barrett said she has tried to find alternatives for these products, but she has still increased prices on some items.
"We're really trying to do everything we can to keep things reasonably priced for Valentine's Day," she said.
That's the same goal for J. Ford's Black Angus. Co-owner Jeff Ford said he has also seen a recent increase in needed products.
"I'm up about 40 percent just across the board on all my raw products," he said.
Ford has also increased prices on his steaks but tries to offset increases by lowering prices of other products or changing the menu frequently.
He also said he tightened finances personally to keep prices fair. He plans to keep making changes until inflation lowers again.
While prices and products may change, Ford said the experience will stay the same.
"We will never waiver on our quality," he said. "We will never waiver on our service and our customers can always count on that from us."