"I'm super stoked" South Vermillion Middle School robotics team heads to world championships

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local middle school team is on its way to a world robotics competition.
The South Vermillion Wildcat robotics team, Nerd Heard, will be representing the Wabash Valley at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship. They'll be showcasing their skills with robots.
"I am super stoked about that," Reed Taylor, 12, said talking about the festivities about to happen at the world robotics competition.
He and his teammates are sixth graders at South Vermillion Middle School are heading to the robotics world championship.
"It's really crazy because you don't see 12-year-olds going to worlds like every day. I also think it's very special because we're all 6th graders. A lot of the teams that are going to worlds are all older," Taylor said.
Maria Sellers coaches the team. She says the season started in August. The team worked its way thru local and state tournaments and now is off to world championship.
"It's been an entire year of problem-solving, creating solutions, a lot of heartache, a lot of excitement has led us to this. So, it's just a tremendous honor to go," Sellers said.
Much like her team, Sellers is more than ready to compete on the world stage.
"Just to see, even a sixth-grade group, follow through, persevere and work really diligently through the entire season is superbly exciting," Sellers said.
Sellers says she hopes the team can make the top 40 and advance to the division finals. Win or lose, both Sellers and Taylor say they're thankful for the opportunity to compete, travel, and do what they love.
"If we're able to have some success, that will be amazing. It doesn't matter if we win or lose at worlds, it doesn't matter, because we already won. We're making it there," Taylor said.
The competition will be in Dallas, Texas from April 30 to May 2.