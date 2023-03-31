"I'm super stoked" South Vermillion Middle School robotics team heads to world championships

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along the Wabash River at
Montezuma...and at Terre Haute to Mount Carmel. Moderate flooding is
occurring at Mount Carmel...and is forecast to continue through
Tuesday.

The slow crest on the Wabash River will continue between Riverton
and Vincennes today.  Minor flooding may resume at Lafayette and
Covington on Sunday.  Flooding will continue for much of the Wabash
into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ the stage was
19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Friday /10:30 AM EDT Friday/ was 20.0
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 9.3 feet
Monday, April 10.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 98 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 38 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE,
MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN,
SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER, SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON,
VEEDERSBURG, VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

"I'm super stoked" South Vermillion Middle School robotics team heads to world championships

  • Updated
Robot

South Vermillion Middle School Robotics to World Championships

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local middle school team is on its way to a world robotics competition.

The South Vermillion Wildcat robotics team, Nerd Heard, will be representing the Wabash Valley at the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship. They'll be showcasing their skills with robots.

"I am super stoked about that," Reed Taylor, 12, said talking about the festivities about to happen at the world robotics competition.

He and his teammates are sixth graders at South Vermillion Middle School are heading to the robotics world championship.

"It's really crazy because you don't see 12-year-olds going to worlds like every day. I also think it's very special because we're all 6th graders. A lot of the teams that are going to worlds are all older," Taylor said.

Maria Sellers coaches the team. She says the season started in August. The team worked its way thru local and state tournaments and now is off to world championship.

"It's been an entire year of problem-solving, creating solutions, a lot of heartache, a lot of excitement has led us to this. So, it's just a tremendous honor to go," Sellers said.

Much like her team, Sellers is more than ready to compete on the world stage.

"Just to see, even a sixth-grade group, follow through, persevere and work really diligently through the entire season is superbly exciting," Sellers said.

Sellers says she hopes the team can make the top 40 and advance to the division finals. Win or lose, both Sellers and Taylor say they're thankful for the opportunity to compete, travel, and do what they love.

"If we're able to have some success, that will be amazing. It doesn't matter if we win or lose at worlds, it doesn't matter, because we already won. We're making it there," Taylor said.

The competition will be in Dallas, Texas from April 30 to May 2.