"I'm super-sizing my meals today:" Two groups are partnering up to raise money for Vigo County Schools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you haven't had dinner yet, you might want to pay attention. Your meal tonight can help out local students.
Local McDonalds and the Vigo County Education Foundation are teaming up to help Vigo County schools.
The Vigo County Education Foundation partnered with five McDonald's restaurants in Terre Haute. A percentage of both in-store and online sales will go directly toward the foundation.
"They approached us, they said, we're back to school, how can we help? And we could not be more grateful," said executive director of the Vigo County Education Foundation, Jane Nichols.
The goal is to raise several thousands dollars through these meals. Nichols shared with me how grateful she is for this investment. The money will go to Vigo County schools to enhance learning opportunities for the classroom and district-wide programs.
"Science experiments, make spaces, career and tech education extracurricular materials, school gardens, so many terrific programs, " said Nichols.
Local Mcdonald's owner, Jami Kasprzyk was a former educator herself. She says most often, teachers pay out of pocket for supplies.
"It's always nice to have a little extra in the classrooms that can have support from the foundation," said Kasprzyk.
Some of those educators who have received similar grants in the past through say grants like these help alleviate some of that stress.
"It really does allow us to have that creativity to think, oh, if I could do this and the funding there, how would I do it differently," said Leslie Yocum, 3rd grade teacher for Faqua Elementary.
If you're hungry, you can still participate before the day is up. All you need to do is order a meal at a local McDonald's in Terre Haute.