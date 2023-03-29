"I'm so proud of you," Local family celebrates buying their first home with help from nonprofit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Habitat for Humanity celebrated with the Blair family for buying their first home.
On Wednesday morning, the nonprofit met with Crystal Blair to sign the paperwork, making Blair a proud homeowner!
Habitat for Humanity's Mission is to ensure everyone has a decent place to live. The organization accomplishes that through projects as simple as home repair to as complicated as buying a house.
With inflation and rising loan rates, purchasing a house is a greater struggle now than before. It was hard work and dedication to qualify that helped make Blair's hope a reality.
After signing the paperwork, Blair shared her daughter had texted her, saying, "I'm so proud of you... I know it's been a struggle... but no matter how hard it gets, you don't stop, and you make sure we have everything we need and more."
Blair gave a word of advice to those with similar dreams, "Stay positive and don't give up. If you have children, just lean on them because you need them as much as they need you."
To learn more about Wabash Valley's Habitat for Humanity, go here.