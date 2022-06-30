"I'm pretty satisfied" Farmers happy with crops so far, but need rain for them to continue growing

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local farmers are crossing their fingers for rain.
The month of June has seen far below-average rainfall.
The dirt from many Wabash Valley fields is bone dry.
That's why farmers are hoping for a rainy weekend ahead.
June is usually one of the wettest months of the year, But, Storm Team 10 says most areas in our viewing area have seen less than an inch of rain all month.
Area farmers like Kegan and Lillian Knust are noticing.
"There's a lot of different things that this time of year, we think about. I think that our biggest concern right now is to definitely make sure we try and get rain," Lillian said.
While there is a need for rain, Kegan says it is not time to panic.
In the meantime, he is filling up his fertilizer tank and taking care of the crops they have planted.
He says with the wet weather there was during planting season, things aren't looking too bad.
"We had pretty good moisture reserves in the ground because of all the early rain that we had. So, honestly, what we're going through now is what I like to see," Kegan said.
Their crops are also where they would like them to be.
"I'm pretty satisfied with where the crops are right now and how the weeds are dying and all and all the weather we've had," Kegen said.
The Knusts say that anywhere between 1-3 inches of rain in a couple of days wouldn't hurt.
They say they are praying for a steady shower this weekend.
"A lot of people talk about how it's mother nature's doing, but on our farm, it's god in control. And every year he's pulled through for us," Lillian said.
If we do get the rain we're expecting, farmers say that the yields could be better than expected.