"I'm not giving up hope" - The Humane Society of Sullivan County is trying to rescue displaced animals from tornado

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have lost their pets after the tornado hit Sullivan County. To help families, The Humane Society of Sullivan County has worked non-stop trying to return lost pets back to their owners.

One local woman survived the deadly tornado in Sullivan County. She ended up losing her home and her pet. Since then, she has been coming to the humane society of Sullivan County in hopes of finding her cat.

Jessica Hunter vividly recalls what it was like to endure the deadly tornado that hit her community. She took cover with her son in a bathtub. The two endured terror and chaos as the tornado ripped through their home. When the storm cleared, the small family had lost everything, but still, count themselves fortunate.

"We walked away very lucky. My son had a big headache, I had some bruising and my legs are all bruised up, but other than that we're very lucky. The only thing that I lost that night was my cat," said Hunter.

Hunter has been searching for her cat Susan everyday for the past week now.

"She was like my daughter, I mean I know some people they might not understand that she's just a cat, but I mean she was like my other child, and I just hate that she might not have made it," said Hunter.

The Humane Society of Sullivan County has also been doing its part in recovering displaced animals. So far the shelter has brought in over 50 animals from the storm-hit area. 18 animals, including the deceased, have been returned to their owners. Around 13 animals are still looking for their owners.

The shelter has been using social media as a platform to relocate these animals.

"We can't imagine what those families are going through. To lose absolutely everything, the area down there is just devastation. So just to have something, that life come back to you, it's just a good happy ending," said shelter manager, Tina Baker.

For hunter... finding her cat would mean the world to her.

"It would be amazing, because then I just feel like the whole family is back together... I'm not giving up hope. I mean hopefully she's out there. If it's five months from now and someone says hey, is this your cat? I'm going to look into it," said Hunter.

The shelter is asking anyone who finds a lost animal to contact them. Either by Facebook or you can call them at (812) 268-4201.

You can also support the cause by donating to this fundraiser.