"I'm not even married yet, and he's not gonna be there for that..." The Family of a Hit-And-Run Victim Search for Answers

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Today marks the one-year anniversary since Eddie Silotto was hit by a truck on U.S. 36 and left to die.
The Silotto family has spent this past year searching for answers but finding nothing, and local police have had the same issue.
"With U.S. 36, it's a major highway that runs from Decatur, Illinois to Indianapolis; we're not even sure where the suspect would even be at this point," Said Chad Hennis, the Lead Detective.
That uncertainty is why the police and the Silotto family need your help in finding who hit Eddie.
"I'm not even married yet. He's not going to be there for that. I just have one kid, so future children, he won't be there for that. It just hurts," Said Erin Silotto, Eddie's daughter.
Police were able to find surveillance video of the truck they believe killed Silotto. They believe it was a dark blue or gray Ford F-250 pickup truck with a "Boss" snowplow on the front.
If you have any information on the Silotto hit-and-run, you can call Crime Stoppers at (812) 238-STOP or the Vermillion County Dispatch at (765) 492-3838.
The Silotto family also has a GoFundMe page to help raise money to hire a private investigator; you can click here to donate.