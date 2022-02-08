'I'm mind blown. It's given me an entirely different outlook on life' - Bloomfield NJROTC surpasses fundraising goal by a landslide

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - We first told you about the Bloomfield NJROTC nearly two weeks ago. They were asking the community for help to go on the 'trip of a lifetime.'
They needed $3,000 more to cover the expenses of the trip -- that was immediately surpassed with a single donation. The group received a check from a retired Air-Force Colonel for $3,000.
She said, "If those kids ever want to go anywhere, you call me."
Not only that, but since the day this story aired, their instructor Mike Lemmons, tells News 10 the response has been overwhelming.
They started with $8,000, and are now sitting at $18,000.
They even have enough money to add another stop on the trip -- visiting the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park in Mobile.
Lemmons says he can't thank the community enough, and wants them to know that this money sets them up for years to come!
"I am ecstatic of what the community did, and not just what the community did, but what these kids have accomplished because they earned it," Lemmons said.
"I wouldn't be as excited about it if they didn't earn it. I wouldn't even put them in the position had they not earned it. Wow, I'm mind blown. It's given me an entirely different outlook on life."
The students leave for Mississippi Wednesday morning. News 10 is planning to meet up with them when they return.