"I'm afraid somebody's going to hit her" Indiana House bill would make it easier to change speed limits on county roads

INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana House bill could make it easier for county leaders to adjust speed limits on county roads.
Both Vigo County leaders and people who live on county roads say the bill could make it easier to keep people safe.
This bill would allow leaders to adjust speed limits locally without a traffic or engineering study.
The only exception is that leaders wouldn't be able to lower it below 35 miles per hour.
One local woman says allowing easier adjustments could help keep her and her family safe.
Mary Harvey lives in Vigo County, on a rural county road.
She says if the process for county leaders lowering speed limits became easier, it would make her feel safer. That's because she says she notices people driving by quickly on county roads, including her own.
"I have a great-grandchild, and it really worries me that people speed down these roads, and I'm afraid somebody's going to hit her or something," Harvey said.
Vigo County commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says they have an engineer in Vigo County who can perform these studies.
However, he says the bill could be more helpful to counties with fewer people, but it would still gives Vigo County another way to help.
"Just, even around here, it could give us another option if a road is a little bit too fast, and we want to slow it down, if we're getting some complaints about it," Clinkenbeard said.
Harvey says she thinks if the county can bring down some speed limits, it may wake some drivers up.
"I think it'd be safer if they could lower it a little bit, and maybe people might pay attention to what they're doing and slow down," Harvey said.
The bill has passed the Indiana house of representatives.
It now heads to the senate committee on homeland security and transportation.