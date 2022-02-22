Illumination Wellness Center in 12 points hosted a ribbon cutting

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 22.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above flood stage
through Wednesday March 2nd.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River, White River, and Wabash River.

.Elevated river levels, rainfall of an inch to an inch and a half
last night and this morning, and an incoming mixed precipitation
event Wednesday night through Thursday night will keep or redevelop
mostly minor river flooding along area rivers. Moderate flooding may
be possible on the lower White and lower Wabash depending on how
much precipitation comes with the next system.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 03...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 03.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek
Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April
2013 flood.  This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee
Association.  Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates
most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 22.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Tuesday was 22.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.2
feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 02.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Illumination Wellness Center in 12 points hosted a ribbon cutting

  • Updated
  • 0

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Illumination Wellness Center offers over 19 classes a week for men and women. Classes include meditation, yoga, and breathwork. All of the classes are centered around whole self health and wellness. Retreats and training sessions are also available.

The goal of the center is to improve physical, mental, and emotional health.

The founder of the center, Danielle Bryan, says this has been a major need for the community.

"I felt it just needed with the times that we're in for people to gain tools and knowledge on how to take care of themselves better" says Bryan. 

The center is offering 33 days of unlimited classes for just $33. 

To learn more about the center and sign up for classes click here

Recommended for you