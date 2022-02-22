Illumination Wellness Center in 12 points hosted a ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Illumination Wellness Center offers over 19 classes a week for men and women. Classes include meditation, yoga, and breathwork. All of the classes are centered around whole self health and wellness. Retreats and training sessions are also available.
The goal of the center is to improve physical, mental, and emotional health.
The founder of the center, Danielle Bryan, says this has been a major need for the community.
"I felt it just needed with the times that we're in for people to gain tools and knowledge on how to take care of themselves better" says Bryan.
The center is offering 33 days of unlimited classes for just $33.
To learn more about the center and sign up for classes click here.