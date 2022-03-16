Work on another nearby casino project moves forward

DANVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) – Many people are focused on plans to bring a casino to Terre Haute, Indiana but work on another casino, not too far away, is also moving forward.
Getting a casino in Danville, Illinois has been years in the making and the mayor says the project just cleared another hurdle.
Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr. says the Golden Nugget Danville project recently got unanimous suitability approval by the Illinois Gaming Board. Construction permits have also been submitted and groundbreaking could happen within the next month.
He says he thinks the Danville and Terre Haute casinos can be good for each other.
“It's my hope that both of our casinos are close enough that folks who are in to casinos and gaming and such, maybe they'll try one and then try the other."
Phase one of the Danville casino includes 14 table games and five hundred slot machines. It will be located off Interstate 74 and include a steakhouse and other restaurant. The mayor says the casino will create three hundred full time jobs and bring in $4 to $6 million in revenue. It could open 9 to 11 months after groundbreaking.