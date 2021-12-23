Why Illinois population is decreasing

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- According to the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute Illinois has experienced a record decline in population this year. 113,776 people have left the state. The organization says Illinois has ranked second-worst in the nation for both population loss and outmigration by percentage of population.
The reasons for leaving include high housing costs, decline in quality services, and high taxes. The state's economic recovery from the pandemic has lagged the national average and has a high unemployment rate. Senior research analyst for the Illinois Policy Institute says people are migrating to states such as Indiana, Wisconsin, and Arizona to escape the issues Illinois brings.
"We've had record income tax heights, highest in the nation property taxes. all these things contribute to the poor environment we find our self in the state of Illinois and is why people are choosing to leave now more than ever" says Hill.
Hill says the trend is expected to continue to increase if no major changes are implemented.