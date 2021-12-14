'We just imagine what it, what it would be like if it had happened here...' Group of Terre Haute churches collects donations for victims of December 10-11 tornadoes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As the recovery from the deadly tornadoes begins, people in the Wabash Valley are doing their part.
Maryland Community Church is stepping up and taking action.
The church is donating a lot to relief efforts.
Shirts, soap and other essential products are all being packed away to fill a semi-trailer.
All these necessities will soon be on the way to Mayfield, Kentucky.
It all started seeing pictures on television of destruction from tornadoes across several states.
That led organizers at Maryland Community Church like Mike Stoehr to start a donation drive.
"It, it deeply affected myself and a couple of the other guys, and we just imagine what it, what it would be like if it had happened here," said Stoehr.
Items like shirts, soap and pillows are being collected to support those impacted by the December 10 and 11 tornadoes.
They are all being boxed up, ready to leave Wednesday morning.
Stoehr says the realities of a disaster like these can be devastating, and that is why Maryland community church is here to help.
"They go to bed, they think everything is normal and they, you know, some of them don't even wake up. They've been killed instantly. Others wake up and their house has been destroyed," said Stoehr.
During a time like this, Maryland Community Church's senior pastor Scot Longyear says faith and caring for others is crucial in a time like this.
"Jesus tells us that we're supposed to love our neighbors as ourself. And the fact of the matter is we have some neighbors that are hurting, and so we just want to let them know that they're not forgotten," said Longyear.
In a time like this, Stoehr says remembering those victims is critical, because some of them were left with next to nothing.
"When you go to bed, you don't go to bed with shoes on. You don't go to bed with your wallet. And they wake up, and they've got their bedclothes on, and that's it. Everything's gone," said Stoehr.
Organizers say they could not be more touched by the donations of members within and outside of the church.
If you would like to donate or have questions about how to give, you can call Stoehr at 217-264-5727 or Dawn Arnold at 812-230-1371.