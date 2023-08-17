Richland County officials identify man killed in Olney boating accident

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials in Richland County, Illinois, have released the identity of the Olney man killed in a boating accident earlier this week.
The Richland County Coroner's Office told News 10 J. Phillip Bennett, 79, was killed after he went underwater and didn't resurface.
The accident happened on Monday on the East Fork Lake in Olney.
Olney police said a woman was driving a boat pulling Bennett and a juvenile on a tube. Bennett and the girl on the tube fell into the water - but he didn't resurface.
Emergency crews searched for several days, using sonar to try and find Bennett. They found his body on Wednesday.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police says it is still investigating the incident.