Resources for tornado victims

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - Emergency management has several resources for victim's of Friday's tornado and those looking to help.
If you would like to help residents, you can donate money at the Crawford County Annex.
That's located at 100 South Douglas Street in Robinson.
You can make donations for pets at Crawford County Animal Control.
That's located at 10280 North 900th Street in Robinson.
To donate other items, you can message the Highland Church of Christ on its Facebook page.
You can also call Crawford County Emergency Management to inquire about other drop off points.
That number is 618-469-3040.
If you would like to donate food for first responders, linemen, and or volunteers, call 618-469-3040 for information on when and where these are needed.
If you would like to volunteer, emergency management asked that you "not" go out on your own!
Instead, volunteer in coordination with emergency management.
You can do that by calling EMA after 9 a.m.
You can also contact EMA if you need help from volunteers on your property.