...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions the Wabash
River. Moderate flooding is occurring on the Wabash at Mount Carmel.
Flooding along the lowest reaches of the Wabash River will continue
for another week or more.

The original crest along the Wabash is passed Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at some locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the Wabash River. Those with interests along the Wabash River
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Flooding of rural roads is in progress
behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee
breaks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ the stage was 17.6
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CDT Sunday /8:30 PM EDT Sunday/ was 17.6
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.6
feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Resources for tornado victims

  • Updated
  • 0

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL (WTHI) - Emergency management has several resources for victim's of Friday's tornado and those looking to help.

If you would like to help residents, you can donate money at the Crawford County Annex.

That's located at 100 South Douglas Street in Robinson.

You can make donations for pets at Crawford County Animal Control.

That's located at 10280 North 900th Street in Robinson.

To donate other items, you can message the Highland Church of Christ on its Facebook page.

You can also call Crawford County Emergency Management to inquire about other drop off points.

That number is 618-469-3040.

If you would like to donate food for first responders, linemen, and or volunteers, call 618-469-3040 for information on when and where these are needed.

If you would like to volunteer, emergency management asked that you "not" go out on your own!

Instead, volunteer in coordination with emergency management.

You can do that by calling EMA after 9 a.m.

You can also contact EMA if you need help from volunteers on your property.