POLITICAL ALERT: 2 Illinois republicans competing for congressional seat, claim they're the bigger Trump supporter

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...
White River at Edwardsport affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.
White River at Elliston affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and
Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site affecting
Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties.
Wabash River at Lafayette affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain,
Tippecanoe and Vermillion Counties.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
East Fork White River at Seymour affecting Washington, Jackson
and Lawrence Counties.
White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties.
White River at Petersburg affecting Pike, Daviess, Gibson and
Knox Counties.
White River at Newberry affecting Greene, Daviess and Knox
Counties.
Wabash River at Clinton affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash,
White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties.
Wabash River at Terre Haute affecting Sullivan, Vigo, Crawford
and Clark Counties.
Wabash River at Montezuma affecting Parke, Vigo and Vermillion
Counties.
Wabash River at Covington affecting Parke, Warren, Fountain and
Vermillion Counties.
.Antecedent soil moisture...and upwards of two inches of rainfall
this past weekend over central Indiana...has brought the Wabash
River to flood. Minor flooding is expected at Mount Carmel through
early next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.
The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM
CST /1115 PM EST/.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.
* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped. Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 18.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 9.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.
* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet
Tuesday, January 11.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.
* WHEN...Until Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake. Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
19.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.4
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller currently represents the 15th district. It includes all of News 10’s Illinois viewers. Republican Congressman Rodney Davis currently represents the 13th district.
With the new district lines in place this election season, both republicans have announced their plans to run in the new 15th district. It includes Edgar County.
Congresswoman Miller lives outside the new 15th district. Congressman Davis lives inside the new district, which is why he is choosing to run in the new 15th instead of the 13th district. The United States Constitution does not require a candidate for congress to live in the district they represent, just the state.
Miller announced her political intentions this weekend by saying former President Donald Trump has endorsed her. The Davis campaign quickly responded by questioning her allegiance to the former president.
You can see the full statements from both campaigns below.