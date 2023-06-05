Olney-Noble Airport installs solar panels, here's how that could help Richland County residents

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Close to 100 solar panels were installed in April at the Olney-Noble Airport.
Those solar panels supply almost all of the airport's electrical needs.
"By looking at the meter, I can see how much we're using and how much we're giving back to Ameren and right now we're giving way more back to Ameren than we're using,” said Airport Manager Tom Baker.
Some of the airport's electricity is being used by other Ameren customers.
Baker says this could end up being very beneficial for the airport.
"We figured in about six and a half years it'll be fully paid for and will be making the airport money."
Residents in Richland County could also see some financial benefits from these solar panels.
"The airport is primarily funded through taxpayers so by reducing our energy costs, it's going to reduce the amount of money needed to keep the airport operating,” said Baker.
Work hasn't stopped there.
Improvements have also been made inside the airport.
"We've switched to L-E-D lighting for lower electrical usage. We've been proactive in that. we've also upgraded our heating and cooling here in the building to high-efficiency furnaces and air conditioners,” said Baker.
The airport will still receive a monthly electric bill
Baker says the airport decided to opt out of the battery storage option for now.
That means electricity will still be used to power the lights both in the building and on the runway at night