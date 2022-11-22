Kevin's Winter Weather Forecast 2022-2023

Each year, I set aside the computer models and other scientific approaches and take a shot at a winter forecast based on old-fashioned natural signs.
This has been an interesting experience this year, as I'm seeing signs that almost contradict one another.
The persimmon seeds I've looked at almost exclusively show spoons, which could mean more than average snowfall.
I saw hornet's nest that was pretty close to the ground, which could indicate a below average season of snow. Yet, I also saw a hornet's nest that was much higher.
I did see something I hadn't seen in quite some time: a mostly white wooly worm. The other wooly worms I've seen have been a mix of black and brown. Again, the signs appear to be contradictory.
Squirrels' tails are about average and the husks of corn aren't too tight. But there are lots of acorns.
My flowers continued to bloom into the first of November, including my mom's roses, which have produced a second, late-season bloom. I have a flowering crab apple tree that also bloomed a second time. These late blooms can mean a cold winter.
I take into consideration several other things, including the phases of the Moon and the specific time the Moon changes its phase.
If you look carefully at my forecast, note the phase of the Moon and the time it changes, and you'll get an idea of what kind of weather I expect after each change of phase. It doesn't always work, but centuries of observation do seem to indicate a connection between the Moon and our weather here in the Northern Hemisphere.
There are also more subtle influences by the Moon on our weather. These influences are guided by the Moon's longer 18.6-year cycle. During this changing cycle, there is a small but measurable shift in precipitation from slightly drier to slightly wetter. I'm a big believer in the Moon-weather connection.
Another consideration is one of the long-range cycles of weather. These cycles can be linked to the activity of the Sun and seem to run in periods of roughly 20-30 years.
I think it's possible that there may be times when this winter's weather varies from the north part of our viewing area to the south. When I talk about snow, this could be especially true, with higher accumulations north of I-70 and less total snowfall in the south. Also, don't be surprised if some of us have to deal with more ice than we've had in the past few years.
Here's my general outlook for this winter: I'm looking for temperatures to be about average but precipitation to be above average.
The coldest part of the winter will be from the second week of January to the second week of February. And although this could be the coldest part of the winter, temperatures at the beginning of January and the end of February will help to make each of these months about average temperature-wise.
The first real snowfall will happen around the 15th of December and, yes, I'm hoping for a white Christmas.
So, here is my winter forecast:
DECEMBER 2022
DECEMBER TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOUT AVERAGE………PRECIPITATION WILL BE ABOVE AVERAGE.
- 1-7 Cold, flurries
- 8-14 Fair
- 15-21 Snow, breezy (first real snowfall of the season)
- 22-28 Snow, colder
- 29-31 Rain/snow mix, possible ice, breezy
DECEMBER MOON PHASES
- Full Cold Moon 7th 11:08pm
- Last quarter Moon 16th 3:56am
- New Moon 23rd 5:17am
- First quarter Moon 29th 8:21pm
- WINTER SOLSTICE 21st 4:48pm
JANUARY 2023
JANUARY TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOUT AVERAGE…PRECIPITATION WILL BE ABOVE AVERAGE
- 1-7 Breezy, cloudy, snow around the 3rd-5th
- 8-14 Flurries, turning cold and windy
- 15-21 Snow, especially near the 21st
- 22-27 Fair, a little warmer
- 28-31 Windy, turning colder
JANUARY MOON PHASES
- Full Wolf Moon 6th 6:08pm
- Last quarter Moon 14th 9:10pm
- New Moon 21st 3:53pm Moon also at perigee and its closest pass to Earth all year
- First quarter Moon 28th 10:19am
- SUN AT PERIHELION JANUARY 4TH
FEBRUARY 2023
FEBRUARY TEMPERATURES WILL BE ABOUT AVERAGE, PRECIPITATION WILL BE ABOVE AVERAGE
- 1-7 Very cold, clear, then warmer
- 8-14 Breezy, snow and colder
- 15-21 Breezy, flurries
- 22-28 Rain/snow mix, possible ice
FEBRUARY MOON PHASES
- Full Snow Moon 5th 1:29pm
- Last quarter Moon 13th 11:01am
- New Moon 20th 2:06am
- First quarter Moon 3:06am
I think it's important not to take my forecast too seriously, I do it mostly for fun and a way to test the old ways of forecasting……although sometimes the old ways can be just as reliable as our modern computers.
So, in conclusion……I think temperatures this winter will be about average, but precipitation will be above average. But just because, precipitation is above average doesn't mean we'll have more than average snowfall. Still, I think we'll have more snow this year than we've had the past few years.
As a wise old man once said…." We'll know for sure in April"