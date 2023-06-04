Illinois National Guard honors a long lost WWII veteran

SPRINGFIELD, Ill, (WTHI) - Family, friends, and service members honored a long lost World War II veteran in Illinois.
The military held burial honors for World War II Army Air Corps Technical Sergeant Harold Kretzer of Odin, Illinois. He was buried at Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Illinois on Friday.
Kretzer was killed in action on August 1, 1943 in Romania. The military's accounting agency identified Kretzer through DNA collected from his family.
The Illinois National Guard provided a casualty assistance officer, and funeral and honors support to the family of sergeant Kretzer.