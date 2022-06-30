Illinois launches tax relief holiday this July

FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at the Thompson Center in Chicago during the daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Pritzker on March 31, 2020, extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Pritzker set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except for essential needs and jobs. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)