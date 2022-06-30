Illinois launches tax relief holiday this July

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - On July 1st, Illinois will officially begin the state's tax relief holiday.
It's a part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan, which has garnered nearly 2 billion dollars to make it possible.
Taxes on groceries will be suspended for a full year. The state will also not increase gas tax until the beginning of 2023.
Taxes for school supplies will be lowered from August 5th to the 14th. It will decrease from 6.25% to 1.25% during that 10-day timeframe.
Taxes on back-to-school clothes and shoes will also be decreased during that time. But only goods with a retail selling price of less than 125 dollars per item is eligible. School supplies do not need to be under the 125 dollar threshold.
Tax Rebates will also be rolling out in September.
People who made less than 200,000 dollars last year will receive a 50 dollar income tax rebate.
Tax filers will also receive 100 dollars per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes. It is good for up to 3 dependents.
Another rebate is for homeowners, who will receive the amount of property tax credit that they qualified for on 2021 tax returns. This is good for up to 300 dollars.