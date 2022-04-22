SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recommends halting the use of bird feeders and birdbaths through May 31.
This is until the spread of avian influenza subsides.
Officials say this is currently impacting wild and domestic bird species.
IDNR recommends cleaning and rinsing bird feeders and baths with diluted bleach solution.
Remove any birdseed at the base of bird feeders to discourage large gatherings of birds and other wildlife.
Avoid feeding wild birds in close proximity to domestic flocks.