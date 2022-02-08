Do you live in Robinson? Here's why you heard an alarm on Tuesday morning

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Residents in Robinson, Illinois, may have been started by a Tuesday morning alert.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office released a statement on behalf of Marathon Petroleum.
According to the statement, the company's alarm sounded around 10:00 at its Robinson refinery.
Marathon didn't say what caused the alarm but said the situation is under control.
In the statement, Marathon said, "As a precaution, we have deployed air-monitoring resources in the surrounding area."
See the full statement below.
Crawford County Sheriff's Office - "The CCSO has been asked to relay the following statement from Marathon Petroleum to our community:"
"Marathon - Marathon Petroleum can confirm that a process at the Robinson Refinery triggered a community alarm at approximately 10:00 a.m., Central time, today. The situation is now under control and an all-clear signal was sounded. As a precaution, we have deployed air-monitoring resources in the surrounding area.
Our main priority at this time is to ensure the safety of our employees and contractors, our neighbors and the surrounding community, first responders and to limit environmental impact."
Crawford County Sheriff's Office - "Please note: The CCSO has no further information pertaining to this statement. We are unable to answer any questions you may have."