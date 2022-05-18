Amish Country Tractor Cruise set for next month

ARTHUR, Ill. (WTHI) - The Midwest is home to beautiful country views. You can take in the sights during the Amish Country Tractor Cruise next month.
This year's 46-mile cruise will start in Arthur, Illinois and take riders through several communities in the heart of Amish country. The cruise director is expecting a record crowd of two-hundred tractors, spanning two miles.
The money collected through this event will be used for high school scholarships. The cruise got its start in 2010 as a way to fund scholarships for Future Farmers of America students. Five students were awarded $500 thanks to last year’s ride.
Cruise Director Jim Fleming says, "It's a great time to see some old tractors and participate and we raise money for a good cause."
The Amish Country Tractor Cruise is Saturday, June 18. Registration opens at 6 in the morning, local time. That's at Yoder's Kitchen located on Illinois 133. Tractors will take off at 8 that morning and should return by 2:30 in the afternoon.
You're encouraged to join the cruise or line the route to watch. The ride will happen rain or shine.
For more on this, visit Amish Country Tractor Cruise on Facebook.