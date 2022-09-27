Illinois works to pay off pandemic loans

The state of Illinois is taking a big step toward paying off its loans.
Governor JB Pritzker announced the Illinois Department of Employment Security would be paying $450 million of its pandemic-related debt.
The unemployment insurance loan was orginially taken out for $4.5 billion.
Earlier this year, Illinois directed $2.7 billion to pay off the loan.
That money came from the American Rescue Plan Act. Pritzker says he is working with the general assembly to pay off the state's debt quickly.
Pritzker says Illinois currently has a historically low unemployment rate.