Illinois to lift indoor mask mandate with some exceptions

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The state of Illinois is making major changes to its statewide mask mandate.
Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday the mandate will be lifted in a little less than three weeks.
The mask mandate in Illinois is going away, but with a few exceptions.
Because of federal mandates, Illinoisans will still have to have their masks handy while using public transportation.
This also applies to federal buildings and nursing homes.
Other than that, Governor J.B. Pritzker says you are free to take your mask off.
On Wednesday, Pritzker announced in a tweet the state will be lifting its indoor mask mandate.
"If these trends continue, we will lift the indoor mask requirement for the state of Illinois," said Pritzker.
Right now Governor Pritzker says hospitalizations are dropping at the fastest rate since the pandemic began, down 66%.
There's also been a 63% drop in ICU patients.
According to Pritzker, Illinois ended 2021 with fewer hospitalizations per capita than anywhere in the midwest.
Even though the mask mandate will likely be going away, Illinois' top doctor, Dr. Ngozi Ezike says to proceed with caution.
She says if you have a bigger risk for severe infection, you may want to consider continuing to mask up.
"While masks will no longer be required in most indoor locations beginning Monday, February 28. I want to be clear, that they are still highly recommended," said Ezike.
Pritzker says this is because COVID-19 is still a threat to Illinois.
"COVID-19 has not gone away. There are so many Illinoisans who need to protect themselves from the virus more than others," said Pritzker.
With the improving numbers, Pritzker says things are looking good, and he sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
"We are on track to come out on the other side of this latest covid storm in better shape than even the doctors expected," said Pritzker.
Pritzker believes says the state intends to continue masking requirements in K thru 12 schools, but this depends on current litigation.
He doubled down in his press conference that he is appealing a judge's ruling allowing mask mandates to be dropped in schools.
We told you about Lawrence County schools that kept its mandate.
They now tell us they will be holding a mask mandate informational meeting.
That will be Thursday night at 7:00 pm central time.