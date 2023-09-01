Discover Downstate Illinois hosts 2nd annual Coffee Trail

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The weather has to cool down eventually, and when it does, you can hop on the second annual Southern Illinois Coffee Trail.
Discover Downstate Illinois is partnering with six other local tourism bureaus to promote independent coffee shops.
The trail features over 50 independent shops throughout 28 counties and spans 450 miles.
Locally, there are stops in Clark, Coles, Crawford and Richland counties.
You can pick up a free passport at any participating coffee shop or download the Discover Downstate Illinois app.
Those who participate will receive exclusive deals and discounts at each shop, and if they visit eight, they will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win merchandise from the businesses on the trail.
The trail runs until the end of the year.
Learn more about the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail and participating shops here.