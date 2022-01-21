Illinois survey shows many districts feel there is a teacher shortage

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The COVID-19 pandemic has created many hurdles for businesses to overcome, especially schools.
Many schools have struggled with staff shortages this school year. The Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools conducted an ongoing survey in 2021. The survey shows the educator shortage is worse than ever.
In Illinois, 88% of school districts who responded to the survey believe they have a teacher shortage. 49% of superintendents say COVID-19 burnout has led to the high teacher turnover rate. The pandemic has heightened the issue.
The regional superintendent for Regional Office of Education #11, Kyle Thompson, says the teacher shortage was an issue even before the pandemic. He shares what drives teaches away from the profession.
"Infuse too much politics into education the last five or six years and that has to do with that's a nationwide problem that's not just specific to Illinois we see it at the national level and it varies state by state" says Thompson.
He states there are too many mandates in place for teachers.
"Our school code in Illinois is this thick it's thicker than the bible and we can't keep doing that because we're losing teachers who just want to teach" he says.
There are more than 2,000 open positions in Illinois, but the state is having a hard time filling those positions with college graduates. He goes on to say there are too many restrictions set for students to become teachers. He says eliminating some of these could attract more teachers.
"We're often losing students out of state where they can go become a teacher easier quicker and some of those students aren't coming back" he says.
77% of of districts reported that they predict the teacher shortage to continue worsening.