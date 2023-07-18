Illinois Supreme Court upholds state law ending cash bail

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Supreme Court upheld a state law ending cash bail across the state.
The ruling says courts have two more months before the change goes into effect.
The state's highest court overturned a ruling by a Kankakee County judge, who determined the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional.
The law to end cash bail will now go into effect in Illinois on September 18.
In a written statement, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said, “I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”
