Illinois Supreme Court eliminates cash bail. Here is what it means

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) - The Illinois Supreme Court has upheld a state law that will end cash bail in the entire state.
That law will go into effect on Monday, September 18.
The decision was made this morning in a 5 to 2 ruling by the state's highest court.
This change means criminal defendants will no longer have to pay a specific amount of money to be released from jail as they await trial.
that doesn't necessarily mean everyone who is arrested will still be roaming the streets.
Judges can still decide whether a criminal defendant should remain in custody ahead of a trial.
Some factors that judges will look at include whether the defendant is a danger to the public, is at risk of feeling, or is charged with a serious felony.
The elimination of cash bail was supposed to go into effect on January 1 as part of the criminal justice reform law known as the Safe-T Act.
That was before a Kankakee County Judge determined the law ending cash bail was unconstitutional.
Other provisions of the SAFE-T Act such as police training mandates and requiring body cameras for police departments did go into effect at the beginning of the year.
The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police sent a statement to News 10 that reads:
Richland County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement on its Facebook page from the Illinois Sheriffs' Association that reads:
News 10 reached out to several police departments and other agencies in southern Illinois.
Some have declined to comment while others have not returned our phone calls.