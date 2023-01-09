Illinois State's Attorney asks judge to order Kyle Shipman to give law enforcement device passcodes

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - During Monday morning's motion hearing, the state's attorney asked that Kyle Shipman be ordered to hand over passwords for his electronic devices.
A total of nine electronic devices were confiscated by law enforcement, following Shipman’s arrest for child pornography on December 9
The state's attorney is worried that Shipman will gain access to the devices through the cloud and delete files.
Shipman's attorney, Andrew Koester "respectfully declined" the request during the hearing saying that the request would go against Shipman’s fifth amendment right.
The judge ruled to take the motion under advisement, and do more research before making a decision
In the meantime, Shipman was ordered by the judge to refrain from engaging in any actions that would delete, modify or tamper with computer or cloud, evidence.
Shipman has not yet entered a plea for the child pornography charge.
Richland County Sheriff Andrew Hires told News 10 that "there are no known connections between this investigation and shipments previous arrest."
Shipman`` is already facing three counts of aggravated battery charges.
He has pled not guilty to all three counts.
According to court documents, the incidents happened at Richland County Elementary school where Shipman was a fifth-grade teacher.
During the preliminary hearing on October 13, Detective Tony Roche took the stand saying three male victims all shared consistent statements on how Shipman will touch them inappropriately.
On November 3, board members with the Richland County School Corporation voted unanimously to suspend Shipman without pay.
As of January 9, Shipman is no longer listed on Richland County Elementary School's website as an employee.
The judge is expected to make a ruling regarding the passwords later this week.
Shipman will be back in court for both the child porn and aggravated battery charge on Monday, February 6.