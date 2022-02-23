Illinois State Police report record-breaking drug seizure

ILLINOIS (WTHI)- Illinois State Police say they recovered $71 million worth of illegal drugs last year.
Police seized 400% more Fentanyl, over 260% more heroin, and over 190% more meth in the past year.
This work was completed with the help of Metropolitan Enforcement Groups, otherwise known as MEG units.
Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said a lot of this trafficking occurs outside of Metropolitan areas or communities.
"Of the trafficking that we see," he said. "The substances that are killing people, heroin, fentanyl, they are moving along interstates."
Kelly also recognized this increase in drug seizures also brought to light several other problems in the state. The seizures show Illinois is dealing with other problems that all intersect with drug abuse.
"Perpetrators, as well as potential victims, people that are addicts, that are the victim of abuse and also are addicts," Kelly said. "All those things are occurring and nine times out of ten is also going to have an illegal firearm on them that are going to use to perpetrate those crimes."
But, Kelly said Illinois State Police are determined to put an end to all of these issues. He believes it is the duty of law enforcement to push back on those who continue to participate in these illegal activities.
"You can't have a chance at life; you can't have a chance at treatment being effective if you're dead," Kelly said. "And pushing against the people who are bringing this into our communities is exactly what these MEG units were designed to use."