Illinois State Police release body cam footage after officer shot, suspect killed

The Illinois State Police have released body cam footage after an officer was shot and injured.
Before you watch the video embedded below, we want to warn you this video may be hard to watch.
The incident happened on Tuesday.
Police attempted to arrest 23-year-old Brandon L. Griffin. He had felony warrants for weapons charges.
Police say Griffin resisted arrest.
At one point, Griffin reached for a gun and shot one of the troopers responding to the call.
That trooper has since been discharged from the hospital.
Griffin was killed in the exchange. Griffin's wife and the other trooper were not injured.
His wife is being held at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
The incident is under investigation.