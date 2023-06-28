Illinois State Police perform search warrant in Robinson

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that the Illinois State Police Department carried out a search warrant at a residence in Robinson Wednesday afternoon.
That home is near the intersection of Oak and North Lincoln Streets. Police on the scene say it was in reference to a missing person's case.
Witnesses say they saw several police officers and even armored vehicles in the area at one point. They are not releasing any details in the investigation at this time.
Now we should note, around the same time as the search warrant Crawford County jail records show Angela Newcomb of Robinson was taken into custody. She faces charges of "concealing a homicidal death."
We asked Illinois State Police specifically if these two incidents are connected, again they said the investigation is ongoing and would not release any information at this time.