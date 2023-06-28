 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT FRIDAY...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until 1 AM EDT Friday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Illinois State Police perform search warrant in Robinson

  • Updated
  • 0
ISP police search in Robinson

ISP police search in Robinson 

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned that the Illinois State Police Department carried out a search warrant at a residence in Robinson Wednesday afternoon.

That home is near the intersection of Oak and North Lincoln Streets. Police on the scene say it was in reference to a missing person's case.

Witnesses say they saw several police officers and even armored vehicles in the area at one point. They are not releasing any details in the investigation at this time.

Now we should note, around the same time as the search warrant Crawford County jail records show Angela Newcomb of Robinson was taken into custody. She faces charges of "concealing a homicidal death."

We asked Illinois State Police specifically if these two incidents are connected, again they said the investigation is ongoing and would not release any information at this time.

Recommended for you