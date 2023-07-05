Illinois State Police K-9 to get body armor donation

Illinois State Police K-9 Loki will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.
The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg, Ill., and embroidered with the sentiment "Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always".
Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.
This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K-9s, Inc. has provided over 4,156 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.
There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.