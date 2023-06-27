 Skip to main content
Illinois state board of education seeks feedback for proposed literacy plan

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The Illinois State Board of Education is looking for feedback for its proposed literacy plan.

The plan hopes to improve literacy outcomes for Illinoisan students. It was designed by experts, educators, and advocates across the state.

ISBE will use public feedback to write the second draft of the literacy plan.

You can look through the current plan and leave your comment here

You can also attend the Listening Tour the ISBE will host in several Illinois cities.

  • Springfield, June 28 from 1 until 4 pm
    • Illinois State Board of Education, 4th floor A/B, 100 N. First Street, Springfield
  • Chicago, July 10 from 12 until 3 pm
    • Illinois State Board of Education, 4th floor, Peoria Room, 555 W. Monroe Street, Chicago
  • Rockford, July 11 from 10:30 until 1:30 pm
    • East Branch Rockford Public Library, Community Room, 6685 E. State Street, Rockford
  • Mount Vernon, July 27 from 12 until 3 pm
    • C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library District, Community Room, 101 S. 7th Street, Mount Vernon
  • Virtual meeting, July 31 from 12 until 3 pm
    • Virtual via Zoom (Meeting ID: 824 3607 1583, Passcode: 421877)

