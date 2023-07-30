Illinois shooting suspect taken into custody in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Illinois shooting suspect is now in custody in Vigo County.
Details surrounding the original crime are not clear right now, but we know it happened in Vermilion County, Illinois.
On Sunday, News 10 learned police had set up a perimeter near N Erikson Drive and Devonald Avenuse in Terre Haute. Officials used a helicopter to help search the area.
Police told News 10 the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
This story is still developing. We will bring you more as it becomes available.