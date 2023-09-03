Illinois Sec. of State facilities switch to new hours this month

ILLINOIS (WTHI) - The new month brings new hours to Secretary of State facilities in Illinois.
The move is part of the office's Skip the Line program.
Facilities are adjusting hours in an effort to reduce wait times and improve service.
The adjusted hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Saturday hours will only be available in select cities in central Illinois and around Chicago.
All Secretary of State facilities will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
You can find your nearest location and the driver services it offers here.