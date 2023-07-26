Illinois residents urged to watch for rabid animals

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding the public to be aware of the potential for exposure to rabies from infected animals.
Bats are the most common source of potential infection in Illinois, and exposures tend to be more frequent during the summer months, especially July and August.
The disease can also be found in other wild animals, including raccoons, skunks, foxes, and coyotes. So far this year, 27 rabid bats have been found in fourteen Illinois counties.
Rabies is a deadly virus that affects the brain and nervous system. People can get rabies from being bitten by an infected animal, or when saliva from a rabid animal comes into contact with a person's eyes, nose, mouth, or an open wound.
If you have been bitten by any wild animal, seek immediate medical attention. Animal bites may also become infected with bacteria. Rabies preventive treatment, if needed, must begin within a few days of the exposure.
Some tips to protect animals from developing rabies:
- Keep animals up to date on rabies vaccinations
- Call a veterinarian if animal has been exposed to a high-risk animal, especially bats
Find more information about rabies and how to prevent exposure at the Illinois Department of Public Health website.